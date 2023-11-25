Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nemaha County This Week
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Nemaha County, Kansas and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nemaha County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Hoisington High School at Nemaha Central High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Salina, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.