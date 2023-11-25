In the upcoming game versus the Calgary Flames, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Kurtis MacDermid to light the lamp for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

MacDermid stats and insights

MacDermid has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.

MacDermid has no points on the power play.

MacDermid averages 0.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 50.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are allowing 68 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

MacDermid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 3:30 Away W 3-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 2:47 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 6:15 Home L 8-2 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 5:54 Home W 4-1 10/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 3:06 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.