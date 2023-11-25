Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kingman County This Week
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Kingman County, Kansas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Kingman County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Cheylin High School at Cunningham High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Dodge City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
