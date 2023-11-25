The UConn Huskies (3-2) play the Kansas Jayhawks (2-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Kansas vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up an average of 78.4 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 64.3 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.

UConn is 2-2 when it scores more than 64.3 points.

Kansas has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.4 points.

The Jayhawks record 11.3 more points per game (75.3) than the Huskies allow (64.0).

Kansas is 2-1 when scoring more than 64.0 points.

When UConn allows fewer than 75.3 points, it is 3-0.

This season the Jayhawks are shooting 44.9% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Huskies give up.

The Huskies' 45.4 shooting percentage from the field is 6.8 higher than the Jayhawks have conceded.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Schedule