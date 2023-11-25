How to Watch the Kansas vs. UConn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The UConn Huskies (3-2) play the Kansas Jayhawks (2-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Kansas vs. UConn Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies put up an average of 78.4 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 64.3 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
- UConn is 2-2 when it scores more than 64.3 points.
- Kansas has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.4 points.
- The Jayhawks record 11.3 more points per game (75.3) than the Huskies allow (64.0).
- Kansas is 2-1 when scoring more than 64.0 points.
- When UConn allows fewer than 75.3 points, it is 3-0.
- This season the Jayhawks are shooting 44.9% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Huskies give up.
- The Huskies' 45.4 shooting percentage from the field is 6.8 higher than the Jayhawks have conceded.
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 91-85
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/18/2023
|UMKC
|W 70-61
|Municipal Auditorium
|11/24/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 59-58
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|UConn
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/30/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/3/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
