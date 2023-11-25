The Kansas Jayhawks (7-4) are 7-point favorites on the road at Nippert Stadium against the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Both squads feature tough rushing attacks, with the Jayhawks 15th in rushing yards per game, and the Bearcats seventh. A total of 58.5 points has been set for this game.

Kansas is totaling 32.2 points per game on offense this season (36th in the FBS), and is surrendering 26.6 points per game (71st) on the other side of the ball. Cincinnati ranks 31st with 433.7 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 86th with 388.3 total yards surrendered per contest on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Kansas vs Cincinnati Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas -7 -110 -110 58.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

Looking to place a bet on Kansas vs. Cincinnati? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Kansas Recent Performance

The Jayhawks have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, registering 367 total yards per game over that stretch (-62-worst). They've been better on the other side of the ball, allowing 325.3 total yards per game (41st).

The Jayhawks have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three contests, producing 22.7 points per game in that stretch (-35-worst). They've been more competent defensively, giving up 22.7 points per game (100th-ranked).

Over the last three contests, Kansas ranks -16-worst in passing offense (195.3 passing yards per game) and 24th-worst in passing defense (199.7 passing yards per game allowed).

On offense, the Jayhawks have put up 171.7 rushing yards per game over their last three contests (87th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have given up an average of 125.7 rushing yards on defense during that stretch (91st-ranked).

In their last three games, the Jayhawks have two wins against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

In its past three contests, Kansas has not gone over the total.

Week 13 Big 12 Betting Trends

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

Kansas has posted a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread once when favored by 7 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Kansas has hit the over in five of its 11 games with a set total (45.5%).

Kansas is 4-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Kansas has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter and won each of them.

The Jayhawks have a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on Kansas to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has racked up 1,431 yards (130.1 ypg) on 92-of-154 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 171 rushing yards (15.5 ypg) on 37 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Devin Neal has carried the ball 173 times for a team-high 1,103 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 13 times. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 214 yards (19.5 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has carried the ball 111 times for 574 yards (52.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold has hauled in 35 receptions for 576 yards (52.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Quentin Skinner has put up a 435-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes on 38 targets.

Mason Fairchild has racked up 24 catches for 396 yards, an average of 36 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Austin Booker leads the team with eight sacks, and also has nine TFL and 47 tackles.

Kansas' leading tackler, Kenny Logan Jr., has 78 tackles, four TFL, and one interception this year.

Ra'Mello Dotson leads the team with four interceptions, while also recording 39 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.