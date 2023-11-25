The Kansas Jayhawks (7-4) are 6-point favorites on the road against the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Each squad has a dynamic running game, with the Jayhawks 15th in rushing yards per contest, and the Bearcats seventh. The over/under for the outing is 58.5 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Cincinnati matchup in this article.

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

Kansas has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

Cincinnati is 3-7-0 ATS this year.

The Bearcats have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

