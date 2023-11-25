The Kansas Jayhawks (7-4) hit the road for a Big 12 battle against the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Nippert Stadium.

Kansas is compiling 422.4 yards per game on offense (44th in the FBS), and rank 68th on defense, yielding 380.8 yards allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Cincinnati is compiling 433.7 total yards per contest (30th-ranked). It ranks 82nd in the FBS on the other side of the ball (388.3 total yards allowed per game).

We dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics

Kansas Cincinnati 422.4 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 433.7 (35th) 380.8 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.3 (74th) 202.2 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.8 (7th) 220.2 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.9 (78th) 14 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (71st) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (95th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has 1,431 pass yards for Kansas, completing 59.7% of his passes and throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 171 rushing yards (15.5 ypg) on 37 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Devin Neal has racked up 1,103 yards on 173 carries while finding paydirt 13 times as a runner. He's also caught 24 passes for 214 yards (19.5 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Daniel Hishaw Jr. has carried the ball 111 times for 574 yards (52.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold has hauled in 35 catches for 576 yards (52.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Quentin Skinner has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 435 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Mason Fairchild's 24 grabs are good enough for 396 yards and two touchdowns.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 2,115 yards (192.3 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 61.7% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 499 yards (45.4 ypg) on 142 carries with four touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Corey Kiner, has carried the ball 174 times for 941 yards (85.5 per game) with five touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson's 752 receiving yards (68.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 54 receptions on 89 targets with three touchdowns.

Braden Smith has caught 40 passes and compiled 542 receiving yards (49.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Chamon Metayer's 31 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 258 yards and five touchdowns.

