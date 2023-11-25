Saturday's game features the UConn Huskies (3-2) and the Kansas Jayhawks (2-2) matching up at John Gray Gymnasium in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-65 victory for heavily favored UConn according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 25.

The Jayhawks are coming off of a 59-58 loss to Virginia Tech in their last outing on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kansas vs. UConn Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kansas vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 76, Kansas 65

Other Big 12 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kansas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jayhawks outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game last season (posting 72.6 points per game, 50th in college basketball, and conceding 62.4 per contest, 118th in college basketball) and had a +366 scoring differential.

Kansas tallied 71.4 points per game last year in conference action, which was 1.2 fewer points per game than its overall average (72.6).

The Jayhawks put up 75.1 points per game last season at home, which was 5.8 more points than they averaged away from home (69.3).

Kansas surrendered 61.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 66.6 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.