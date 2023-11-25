The No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) are 10-point favorites when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (6-5) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The over/under is set at 46.5 points for the contest.

Offensively, Kansas State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 23rd-best in the FBS by putting up 441.7 yards per game. The defense ranks 52nd (359.6 yards allowed per game). From an offensive standpoint, Iowa State is accumulating 24.8 points per contest (80th-ranked). It ranks 33rd in the FBS defensively (20.5 points allowed per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas State vs. Iowa State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Kansas State vs Iowa State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas State -10 -110 -110 46.5 -110 -110 -375 +290

Looking to place a bet on Kansas State vs. Iowa State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Kansas State Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Wildcats' offense struggle, ranking -52-worst in the FBS in total yards (380.7 total yards per game). They rank 92nd on defense (402 total yards allowed per game).

While the Wildcats' defense ranks -29-worst in points allowed per game over the last three games (28.3), they rank 13th-best on the offensive side of the ball (40 points per game) during that stretch.

Despite sporting the 74th-ranked pass offense over the last three contests (253.3 passing yards per game), Kansas State ranks -7-worst in pass defense over that time frame (219 passing yards surrendered per game).

With 127.3 rushing yards per game on offense (-40-worst) and 183 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (-56-worst) over the last three games, the Wildcats have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball lately.

In their last three contests, the Wildcats have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, Kansas State has gone over the total twice.

Week 13 Big 12 Betting Trends

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State's ATS record is 8-3-0 this season.

The Wildcats have been favored by 10 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.

Six of Kansas State's 11 games with a set total have hit the over (54.5%).

Kansas State has won 75% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (6-2).

Kansas State is 1-1 (winning 75% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wildcats a 78.9% chance to win.

Bet on Kansas State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has 2,355 yards passing for Kansas State, completing 62.9% of his passes and recording 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 308 rushing yards (28 ypg) on 70 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, DJ Giddens, has carried the ball 164 times for 961 yards (87.4 per game), scoring eight times. He's also caught 28 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns.

This season, Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 114 times for 603 yards (54.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks' leads his squad with 563 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 50 catches (out of 71 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott has put together a 540-yard season so far with five touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes on 62 targets.

Jayce Brown has a total of 316 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 17 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Khalid Duke paces the team with six sacks, and also has seven TFL and 17 tackles.

Kansas State's tackle leader, Austin Moore, has 56 tackles, nine TFL, and 1.5 sacks this year.

Jacob Parrish has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 32 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.