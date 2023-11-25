The No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in a Big 12 clash.

Kansas State ranks 52nd in total defense this year (359.6 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-best in the FBS with 441.7 total yards per game. In terms of total offense, Iowa State ranks 95th in the FBS (346.4 total yards per game) and 37th defensively (335.8 total yards allowed per contest).

Kansas State vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Kansas State vs. Iowa State Key Statistics

Kansas State Iowa State 441.7 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.4 (101st) 359.6 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.8 (32nd) 199.1 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.3 (108th) 242.6 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.1 (63rd) 10 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (10th) 20 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (31st)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has thrown for 2,355 yards (214.1 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 62.9% of his passes and collecting 23 touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 308 rushing yards on 70 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has 961 rushing yards on 164 carries with eight touchdowns. He's also added 28 catches for 286 yards (26 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 114 times for 603 yards (54.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks' 563 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 71 times and has collected 50 catches and five touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott has caught 39 passes for 540 yards (49.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Jayce Brown's 17 catches have turned into 316 yards and two touchdowns.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has put up 2,444 passing yards, or 222.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.4% of his passes and has collected 17 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Eli Sanders has rushed for 477 yards on 102 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Cartevious Norton has rushed for 343 yards on 87 carries with three touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins' 714 receiving yards (64.9 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 42 catches on 65 targets with four touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has 57 receptions (on 78 targets) for a total of 581 yards (52.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Benjamin Brahmer has racked up 320 reciving yards (29.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

