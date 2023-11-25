Saturday's game between the Kansas State Wildcats (5-0) and North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) squaring off at Hertz Arena has a projected final score of 67-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on November 25.

In their most recent outing on Friday, the Wildcats earned a 77-61 win over Western Kentucky.

Kansas State vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Kansas State vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 67, North Carolina 54

Other Big 12 Predictions

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

Kansas State has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

The Tar Heels have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).

Kansas State 2023-24 Best Wins

65-58 on the road over Iowa (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 16

75-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 58) on November 19

77-61 over Western Kentucky (No. 114) on November 24

77-39 on the road over Little Rock (No. 253) on November 11

69-35 at home over Presbyterian (No. 314) on November 6

Kansas State Leaders

Ayoka Lee: 20.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 BLK, 64.6 FG%

20.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 BLK, 64.6 FG% Serena Sundell: 8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Gabby Gregory: 6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Jaelyn Glenn: 6.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

6.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Taryn Sides: 4.4 PTS, 25 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +113 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.6 points per game (104th in college basketball) while giving up 50 per outing (18th in college basketball).

