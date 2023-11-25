Our computer model predicts the Kansas State Wildcats will beat the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 25 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kansas State vs. Iowa State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas State (-10) Over (45.5) Kansas State 35, Iowa State 17

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 13 Big 12 Predictions

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Kansas State vs. Iowa State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wildcats a 78.9% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Wildcats are 8-3-0 this season.

In games they were favored in by 10 points or more so far this season, the Kansas State went 4-1 against the spread.

The Wildcats have seen six of its 11 games hit the over.

The average total for Kansas State games this season has been 54.6, 9.1 points higher than the total for this game.

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

The Cyclones have a 25.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cyclones have a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Iowa State is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 10 points or greater this season.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Cyclones' 10 games with a set total.

The average total in Iowa State games this season is 1.1 fewer points than the point total of 45.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wildcats vs. Cyclones 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 38.1 19.3 45.3 12 29.4 28 Iowa State 24.8 20.5 23.5 20.7 26.4 20.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.