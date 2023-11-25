Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County This Week
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Johnson County, Kansas this week, we've got what you need.
Johnson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Derby High School at Gardner Edgerton High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Emporia, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andover Central High School at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kapaun Mount Carmel High School at Mill Valley High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Pittsburg, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
