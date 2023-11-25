The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Johnson County, Kansas this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Johnson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Derby High School at Gardner Edgerton High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 25

1:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Emporia, KS

Emporia, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Andover Central High School at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 25

1:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Kapaun Mount Carmel High School at Mill Valley High School