In the upcoming tilt versus the Calgary Flames, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Joel Kiviranta to find the back of the net for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Kiviranta stats and insights

Kiviranta has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Kiviranta has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are allowing 68 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

