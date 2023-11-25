The Colorado Avalanche, Devon Toews included, will face the Calgary Flames on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Toews available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Devon Toews vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Toews Season Stats Insights

Toews' plus-minus this season, in 23:25 per game on the ice, is +11.

Toews has a goal in three games this year through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 10 of 19 games this season, Toews has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Toews has an assist in eight of 19 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Toews goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Toews having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Toews Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 68 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 19 Games 3 12 Points 3 3 Goals 0 9 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.