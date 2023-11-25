Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County This Week
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Butler County, Kansas is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Butler County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Andover Central High School at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.