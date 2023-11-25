Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Barton County This Week
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Barton County, Kansas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Barton County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Hoisington High School at Nemaha Central High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Salina, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
