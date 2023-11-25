The Colorado Avalanche (13-6) will host the Calgary Flames (8-9-3) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a win in their most recent game.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs Flames Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche rank 12th in goals against, conceding 57 total goals (three per game) in NHL play.

The Avalanche's 72 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (41 total) over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cale Makar 19 5 24 29 11 18 - Mikko Rantanen 19 12 13 25 9 10 55.2% Nathan MacKinnon 19 6 18 24 21 8 45.4% Valeri Nichushkin 19 9 9 18 8 6 33.3% Devon Toews 19 3 9 12 11 12 -

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames' total of 68 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 25th in the league.

With 61 goals (3.0 per game), the Flames have the league's 14th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Flames have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Flames have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that time.

Flames Key Players