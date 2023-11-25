Ahead of a Saturday, November 25 matchup with the Calgary Flames (8-9-3) at Ball Arena, which begins at 10:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (13-6) are dealing with six players on the injury report.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Logan O'Connor RW Questionable Lower Body Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed Samuel Girard D Out Personal

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder Oliver Kylington D Out Undisclosed Kevin Rooney C Out Shoulder

Avalanche vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Avalanche Season Insights

The Avalanche score the third-most goals in the league (72 total, 3.8 per game).

Their goal differential (+15) makes them sixth-best in the league.

Flames Season Insights

The Flames have 61 goals this season (3.0 per game), 14th in the NHL.

Calgary has given up 68 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 25th in the league.

Their -7 goal differential is 21st in the league.

Avalanche vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-175) Flames (+145) 6.5

