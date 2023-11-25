Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-4) are 1.5-point underdogs against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (10-5) Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game starts at 5:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-PH.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Thunder vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-PH

BSOK and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 116 - 76ers 114

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thunder vs 76ers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 1.5)

Thunder (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-2.4)

Thunder (-2.4) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.3

The 76ers have covered the spread less often than the Thunder this year, putting up an ATS record of 10-5-0, compared to the 12-3-0 record of the Thunder.

Philadelphia (8-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (72.7%) than Oklahoma City (6-1) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (85.7%).

Philadelphia's games have gone over the total 60% of the time this season (nine out of 15), which is more often than Oklahoma City's games have (eight out of 15).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the 76ers are 9-2, a better record than the Thunder have posted (5-2) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Thunder with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder are the fifth-best squad in the league in points scored (119.3 per game) and ninth in points conceded (110.2).

On the boards, Oklahoma City is 25th in the league in rebounds (41.5 per game). It is fifth-worst in rebounds conceded (45.9 per game).

This season the Thunder are ranked 16th in the NBA in assists at 25.5 per game.

Oklahoma City is 16th in the NBA in turnovers per game (13.7) and sixth in turnovers forced (15.3).

In 2023-24 the Thunder are 14th in the league in 3-point makes (12.7 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (40.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.