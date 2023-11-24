Friday's game features the Wichita State Shockers (2-2) and the Akron Zips (1-2) clashing at Ocean Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-66 victory for heavily favored Wichita State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 24.

Last time out, the Shockers won on Monday 92-86 against Omaha.

Wichita State vs. Akron Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Wichita State vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 79, Akron 66

Other AAC Predictions

Wichita State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Shockers' +81 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game) was a result of putting up 66.1 points per game (152nd in college basketball) while giving up 63.7 per contest (163rd in college basketball).

Offensively, Wichita State averaged 62.5 points per game last year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (66.1 points per game) was 3.6 PPG higher.

The Shockers scored 68.4 points per game in home games last year. On the road, they averaged 62.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Wichita State surrendered 58.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it allowed 69.2.

