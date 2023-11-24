The UConn Huskies (5-0) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Manhattan Jaspers (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at XL Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Manhattan matchup.

UConn vs. Manhattan Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UConn vs. Manhattan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UConn vs. Manhattan Betting Trends (2022-23)

UConn won 24 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 20 times in Huskies games.

Manhattan put together a 14-6-0 record against the spread last year.

Last year, 12 of the Jaspers' games went over the point total.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1600

+1600 Sportsbooks rate UConn much higher (sixth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (21st-best).

Based on its moneyline odds, UConn has a 5.9% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.