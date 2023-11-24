Our projection model predicts the Texas Longhorns will beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Friday, November 24 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas vs. Texas Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (52.5) Texas 33, Texas Tech 19

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 13 Predictions

Texas Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Texas vs. Texas Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Longhorns have an 86.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Longhorns are 5-6-0 this season.

Texas has an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

The Longhorns have seen three of its 11 games go over the point total.

Texas games average 53.7 total points per game this season, 1.2 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)

The Red Raiders have a 18.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this year, the Red Raiders have compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

The Red Raiders have hit the over in four of their 10 games with a set total (40%).

The average point total for Texas Tech this season is five points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Longhorns vs. Red Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 33.1 18.2 35.2 14 31.6 19.2 Texas Tech 28.6 24.3 33.3 26.3 23 21.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.