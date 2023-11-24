On Friday at 8:30 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche go head to head against the Minnesota Wild. Is Miles Wood going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Miles Wood score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Wood stats and insights

  • Wood has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
  • Wood has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 9.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have given up 68 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Wood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 13:20 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 9:51 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 1 1 0 12:19 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:35 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:32 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:31 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:17 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 2 1 1 11:49 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:03 Away L 7-0
11/1/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:11 Home W 4-1

Avalanche vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

