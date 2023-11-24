The Kansas Jayhawks (2-1) play the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on FloHoops.

Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

Kansas vs. Virginia Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hokies scored 10.0 more points per game last year (72.4) than the Jayhawks allowed their opponents to score (62.4).

Virginia Tech had a 22-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.6 points.

Last year, the Jayhawks put up 72.6 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 57.8 the Hokies gave up.

When Kansas totaled more than 57.8 points last season, it went 19-8.

The Jayhawks shot 41.8% from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 38.4% the Hokies allowed to opponents.

The Hokies shot at a 45.0% rate from the field last season, 7.5 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks averaged.

Kansas Schedule