Friday's game features the Kansas State Wildcats (4-0) and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-1) squaring off at Hertz Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 71-52 win for heavily favored Kansas State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on November 24.

The Wildcats enter this contest after a 75-57 win against Wisconsin on Sunday.

Kansas State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Kansas State vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 71, Western Kentucky 52

Kansas State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game last season with a +101 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.1 points per game (80th in college basketball) and allowed 67.3 per outing (256th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Kansas State scored 66.9 points per game in Big 12 play, and 70.1 overall.

The Wildcats put up more points at home (74.4 per game) than on the road (61.3) last season.

At home, Kansas State gave up 63.6 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 75.5.

