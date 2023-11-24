How to Watch the Kansas State vs. Western Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It airs at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kansas State vs. Western Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats average 13.7 more points per game (71.5) than the Hilltoppers give up (57.8).
- When it scores more than 57.8 points, Kansas State is 4-0.
- Western Kentucky's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.5 points.
- The Hilltoppers put up 20.7 more points per game (68) than the Wildcats give up (47.3).
- Western Kentucky has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 47.3 points.
- Kansas State has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 68 points.
- This year the Hilltoppers are shooting 39.5% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Wildcats concede.
- The Wildcats shoot 43.8% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Hilltoppers concede.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Little Rock
|W 77-39
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Iowa
|W 65-58
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/19/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 75-57
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|Hertz Arena
|12/1/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.