The Kansas State Wildcats (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It airs at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Kansas State vs. Western Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats average 13.7 more points per game (71.5) than the Hilltoppers give up (57.8).

When it scores more than 57.8 points, Kansas State is 4-0.

Western Kentucky's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.5 points.

The Hilltoppers put up 20.7 more points per game (68) than the Wildcats give up (47.3).

Western Kentucky has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 47.3 points.

Kansas State has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 68 points.

This year the Hilltoppers are shooting 39.5% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Wildcats concede.

The Wildcats shoot 43.8% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Hilltoppers concede.

Kansas State Schedule