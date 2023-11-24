For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, is Josh Manson a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Manson stats and insights

  • Manson is yet to score through 15 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Wild.
  • Manson has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

  • On defense, the Wild are giving up 68 total goals (four per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Manson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:38 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-3
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:28 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:46 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:25 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 7-0
11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 4-1
10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 4-0
10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 4-0
10/24/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:51 Away W 7-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.