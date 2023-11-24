Can we anticipate Jonathan Drouin finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche play the Minnesota Wild at 8:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Drouin stats and insights

  • In two of 16 games this season, Drouin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
  • Drouin has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Drouin's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • On defense, the Wild are giving up 68 total goals (four per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Drouin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 13:42 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:57 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:35 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:06 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:31 Home L 8-2
11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:11 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 7-0
10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 4-0
10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:14 Away L 4-0

Avalanche vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

