When the Colorado Avalanche play the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, will Cale Makar score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Makar stats and insights

Makar has scored in five of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Wild.

On the power play he has one goal, plus nine assists.

Makar averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.9%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 68 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Makar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 24:36 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 3 0 3 25:02 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 3 0 3 26:14 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 3 0 3 22:13 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 23:28 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 1 0 1 22:09 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 24:25 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 3 0 3 25:21 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:55 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 2 0 2 25:22 Home W 4-1

Avalanche vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.