The Colorado Avalanche (12-6) visit the Minnesota Wild (5-8-4), who have fallen in five straight, on Friday, November 24 at 8:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Avalanche have a 6-4-0 record during their last 10 games. They have scored 42 total goals (eight power-play goals on 39 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 20.5%) while giving up 35 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we predict will emerge with the victory in Friday's action on the ice.

Avalanche vs. Wild Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final result of Avalanche 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-135)

Avalanche (-135) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche vs Wild Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche have a 12-6 record overall, with a 1-0-1 record in games that have needed overtime.

In the one game this season the Avalanche registered only one goal, they won.

Colorado has lost the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Avalanche are 11-2-0 in the 13 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 22 points).

In the nine games when Colorado has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has an 8-1-0 record (16 points).

When it has outshot opponents, Colorado is 9-3-0 (18 points).

The Avalanche's opponents have had more shots in five games. The Avalanche went 2-3-0 in those matchups (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 3rd 3.83 Goals Scored 3.12 18th 12th 3.06 Goals Allowed 4 30th 3rd 33.6 Shots 30.9 17th 5th 27.9 Shots Allowed 31.8 22nd 18th 19.72% Power Play % 15.63% 24th 4th 87.32% Penalty Kill % 65.52% 32nd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Avalanche vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.