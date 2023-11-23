How to Watch Villanova vs. North Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Villanova Wildcats (4-1) welcome in the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.
Villanova vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
Villanova Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 38.5% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
- Villanova is 4-0 when it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 121st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 47th.
- The 77.4 points per game the Wildcats average are 12.6 more points than the Tar Heels allow (64.8).
- Villanova is 3-1 when scoring more than 64.8 points.
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels shot 43.4% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 43.7% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
- North Carolina put together a 14-3 straight up record in games it shot above 43.7% from the field.
- The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished 341st.
- The Tar Heels put up an average of 76.2 points per game last year, 8.5 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats gave up.
- When North Carolina allowed fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 13-4.
Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Villanova posted 70.4 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 66.6 points per contest.
- The Wildcats ceded 65.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (68.6).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Villanova fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 34.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage on the road.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, North Carolina averaged 8.1 more points per game at home (78.3) than away (70.2).
- The Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game at home last season, and 71.1 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, North Carolina knocked down fewer triples away (6.4 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.3%) than at home (32%) as well.
Villanova Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|L 76-72
|Palestra
|11/17/2023
|Maryland
|W 57-40
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 85-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|12/5/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Lehigh
|W 90-68
|Dean Smith Center
|11/17/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 77-52
|Dean Smith Center
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 91-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Dean Smith Center
