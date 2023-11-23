Texas A&M vs. Penn State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 23
The Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Nittany Lions have also won four games in a row.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas A&M vs. Penn State matchup.
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|Penn State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-7.5)
|137.5
|-350
|+280
|FanDuel
|Texas A&M (-6.5)
|136.5
|-345
|+265
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Texas A&M covered 22 times in 33 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Aggies and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 33 times last season.
- Penn State compiled a 20-12-0 ATS record last year.
- The Nittany Lions and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 32 times last year.
Texas A&M Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Texas A&M is 25th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), but only 28th, according to computer rankings.
- Texas A&M's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.
Penn State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Based on its moneyline odds, Penn State has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.
