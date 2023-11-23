The Detroit Lions (8-2) and Green Bay Packers (4-6) are scheduled to go head to head at Ford Field on November 23, which means that Jared Goff and Jordan Love will be leading the way for the respective offenses. Below, we dissect both signal callers, spotlighting the stats and trends that will come into play this week.

Lions vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Jared Goff vs. Jordan Love Matchup

Jared Goff 2023 Stats Jordan Love 10 Games Played 10 68.1% Completion % 59.7% 2,743 (274.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,331 (233.1) 16 Touchdowns 16 8 Interceptions 10 14 (1.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 182 (18.2) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Packers Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Packers are giving up 20.2 points per game (11th in NFL) and 327.9 total yards per game (14th).

When it comes to defending the pass, Green Bay's D has been getting it done this season, as it ranks seventh in the league with 1,932 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks third with 10 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Packers rank 26th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 134.7, and they rank 18th in rushing TDs allowed (nine).

Defensively, Green Bay ranks 17th in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 39.2%. It is seventh in red-zone percentage allowed at 45.5%.

Lions Defensive Stats

