DeMar DeRozan and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Chicago Bulls and the Oklahoma City Thunder play at Paycom Center on Wednesday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Thunder vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

BSOK and NBCS-CHI+

Paycom Center

Thunder vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +130)

The 30.5 point total set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Wednesday is 6.5 more than his season scoring average (24.0).

He has averaged 6.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 7.0 assists per game, 1.5 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -120)

The 18.5-point prop bet for Chet Holmgren on Wednesday is 3.2 higher than his scoring average on the season (15.3).

He pulls down 7.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Holmgren has collected 1.7 assists per game, 0.8 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday (2.5).

His 2.0 made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

Luguentz Dort Props

PTS REB 3PM 10.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +102)

The 14.3 points Luguentz Dort scores per game are 3.8 more than his prop total on Wednesday.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Dort has knocked down 2.0 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: -122)

The 20.5-point over/under for DeRozan on Wednesday is 2.8 lower than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 3.5).

DeRozan has dished out 3.3 assists per game, which is 1.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -115) 10.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -130)

The 16.5-point total set for Nikola Vucevic on Wednesday is 2.0 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 10.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game.

Vucevic's year-long assist average -- 2.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).

