DeMar DeRozan and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Chicago Bulls and the Oklahoma City Thunder play at Paycom Center on Wednesday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Thunder vs. Bulls Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-CHI+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +130)
  • The 30.5 point total set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Wednesday is 6.5 more than his season scoring average (24.0).
  • He has averaged 6.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (5.5).
  • Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 7.0 assists per game, 1.5 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
18.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -120)
  • The 18.5-point prop bet for Chet Holmgren on Wednesday is 3.2 higher than his scoring average on the season (15.3).
  • He pulls down 7.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.
  • Holmgren has collected 1.7 assists per game, 0.8 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday (2.5).
  • His 2.0 made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

Luguentz Dort Props

PTS REB 3PM
10.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +102)
  • The 14.3 points Luguentz Dort scores per game are 3.8 more than his prop total on Wednesday.
  • He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).
  • Dort has knocked down 2.0 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST
20.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: -122)
  • The 20.5-point over/under for DeRozan on Wednesday is 2.8 lower than his season scoring average.
  • He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 3.5).
  • DeRozan has dished out 3.3 assists per game, which is 1.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST
16.5 (Over: -115) 10.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -130)
  • The 16.5-point total set for Nikola Vucevic on Wednesday is 2.0 more points than his per-game scoring average.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 10.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game.
  • Vucevic's year-long assist average -- 2.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).

