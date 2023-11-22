Top Player Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Bulls on November 22, 2023
DeMar DeRozan and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Chicago Bulls and the Oklahoma City Thunder play at Paycom Center on Wednesday (at 8:00 PM ET).
Thunder vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-CHI+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Thunder vs Bulls Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -115)
|5.5 (Over: -122)
|5.5 (Over: -135)
|1.5 (Over: +130)
- The 30.5 point total set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Wednesday is 6.5 more than his season scoring average (24.0).
- He has averaged 6.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 7.0 assists per game, 1.5 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -108)
|8.5 (Over: -118)
|2.5 (Over: +100)
|1.5 (Over: -120)
- The 18.5-point prop bet for Chet Holmgren on Wednesday is 3.2 higher than his scoring average on the season (15.3).
- He pulls down 7.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.
- Holmgren has collected 1.7 assists per game, 0.8 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday (2.5).
- His 2.0 made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.
Luguentz Dort Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|10.5 (Over: +102)
|4.5 (Over: +100)
|1.5 (Over: +102)
- The 14.3 points Luguentz Dort scores per game are 3.8 more than his prop total on Wednesday.
- He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).
- Dort has knocked down 2.0 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls
DeMar DeRozan Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|20.5 (Over: -108)
|3.5 (Over: -139)
|4.5 (Over: -122)
- The 20.5-point over/under for DeRozan on Wednesday is 2.8 lower than his season scoring average.
- He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 3.5).
- DeRozan has dished out 3.3 assists per game, which is 1.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.
Nikola Vucevic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|16.5 (Over: -115)
|10.5 (Over: -104)
|2.5 (Over: -130)
- The 16.5-point total set for Nikola Vucevic on Wednesday is 2.0 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average -- 10.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game.
- Vucevic's year-long assist average -- 2.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).
