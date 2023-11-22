Thunder vs. Bulls November 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (5-3) clash with the Chicago Bulls (3-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOK and NBCS-CHI+.
Thunder vs. Bulls Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSOK, NBCS-CHI+
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 24 points, 7 assists and 6.7 boards per game.
- Chet Holmgren puts up 15.3 points, 1.7 assists and 7 rebounds per contest.
- Luguentz Dort posts 14.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown with 2 made treys per game.
- Jalen Williams posts 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Josh Giddey averages 9 points, 4.7 boards and 5 assists per game, shooting 34.3% from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan is averaging 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He's also draining 44.6% of his shots from the field.
- The Bulls are receiving 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Nikola Vucevic this year.
- Zach LaVine gets the Bulls 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while averaging 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Alex Caruso is averaging 7.3 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. He is draining 52.4% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.
- Coby White is averaging 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. He is draining 30.8% of his shots from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.
Thunder vs. Bulls Stat Comparison
|Thunder
|Bulls
|118.8
|Points Avg.
|108.9
|117.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.9
|49.5%
|Field Goal %
|44.7%
|39.3%
|Three Point %
|35%
