The Oklahoma City Thunder (5-3) clash with the Chicago Bulls (3-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOK and NBCS-CHI+.

Thunder vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, NBCS-CHI+

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 24 points, 7 assists and 6.7 boards per game.

Chet Holmgren puts up 15.3 points, 1.7 assists and 7 rebounds per contest.

Luguentz Dort posts 14.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown with 2 made treys per game.

Jalen Williams posts 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Josh Giddey averages 9 points, 4.7 boards and 5 assists per game, shooting 34.3% from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He's also draining 44.6% of his shots from the field.

The Bulls are receiving 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Nikola Vucevic this year.

Zach LaVine gets the Bulls 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while averaging 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Alex Caruso is averaging 7.3 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. He is draining 52.4% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.

Coby White is averaging 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. He is draining 30.8% of his shots from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Thunder vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Thunder Bulls 118.8 Points Avg. 108.9 117.1 Points Allowed Avg. 113.9 49.5% Field Goal % 44.7% 39.3% Three Point % 35%

