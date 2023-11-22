The Oklahoma City Thunder (10-4), on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, aim to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Chicago Bulls (5-10).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Thunder vs. Bulls matchup.

Thunder vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-CHI+

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs Bulls Additional Info

Thunder vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Thunder outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game (scoring 119.6 points per game to rank sixth in the league while allowing 110.8 per contest to rank ninth in the NBA) and have a +123 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls have a -64 scoring differential, falling short by 4.3 points per game. They're putting up 106.7 points per game, 29th in the league, and are allowing 111 per contest to rank 11th in the NBA.

These teams score a combined 226.3 points per game, 2.8 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow a combined 221.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Oklahoma City has covered 11 times in 14 chances against the spread this season.

Chicago has covered five times in 15 games with a spread this season.

Thunder and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +6600 +2500 - Bulls +15000 +6600 -

