Wednesday will feature an expected close NHL contest between the Florida Panthers (12-5-1, -110 on the moneyline to win) and the Boston Bruins (13-1-3, -110 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Panthers vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

Panthers vs. Bruins Betting Trends

Florida's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 10 times.

The Panthers have won 80.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (8-2).

The Bruins won the only game they played as the underdog this season.

Florida is 9-2 (victorious in 81.8% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

Boston has been an underdog on the moneyline with -110 odds or longer three times this season and won each of those games.

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 5-5 7-3-0 6.5 3.5 2.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-2-0 3.5 2.5 6 18.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 5-5 5-5-0 6 3.7 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.7 2.6 9 28.1% Record as ML Favorite 6-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

