Wednesday's game at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has the Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) going head to head against the Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) at 2:30 PM ET (on November 22). Our computer prediction projects a close 74-72 win for Kansas, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Kansas projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against Tennessee. The over/under has been set at 140.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Line: Kansas -1.5

Kansas -1.5 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas -120, Tennessee +100

Kansas vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 74, Tennessee 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: Kansas (-1.5)



Kansas (-1.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



Kansas' record against the spread this season is 2-2-0, and Tennessee's is 3-2-0. The Jayhawks have a 3-1-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Volunteers have a record of 3-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 162.2 points per game, 21.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks have a +99 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.8 points per game. They're putting up 85.8 points per game to rank 39th in college basketball and are giving up 66 per outing to rank 105th in college basketball.

Kansas is 76th in the country at 37.6 rebounds per game. That's 8.4 more than the 29.2 its opponents average.

Kansas makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 26.6% from long range.

The Jayhawks' 105 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 40th in college basketball, and the 80.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 70th in college basketball.

Kansas has committed 2.4 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.8 (277th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.4 (239th in college basketball).

