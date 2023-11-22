Wednesday's contest between the Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-72, with Kansas securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on November 22.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Kansas vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 74, Tennessee 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-2.5)

Kansas (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Kansas' record against the spread so far this season is 2-2-0, while Tennessee's is 3-2-0. A total of three out of the Jayhawks' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Volunteers' games have gone over.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks average 85.8 points per game (39th in college basketball) while giving up 66.0 per contest (105th in college basketball). They have a +99 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 19.8 points per game.

Kansas wins the rebound battle by 8.4 boards on average. It records 37.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 76th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.2 per contest.

Kansas hits 7.8 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

The Jayhawks put up 105.0 points per 100 possessions (40th in college basketball), while allowing 80.8 points per 100 possessions (70th in college basketball).

Kansas has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (277th in college basketball play), 2.4 more than the 11.4 it forces on average (239th in college basketball).

