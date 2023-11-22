The Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) face the Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Tennessee matchup.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kansas vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Kansas has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Jayhawks games have gone over the point total three out of four times this season.

Tennessee has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

The Volunteers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this season.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), Kansas is best in college basketball. It is far below that, 10th-best, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas has a 10% chance of winning the national championship.

