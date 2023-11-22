The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) face the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks are shooting 55.1% from the field this season, 19.6 percentage points higher than the 35.5% the Volunteers allow to opponents.

Kansas is 4-1 when it shoots better than 35.5% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the 76th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 119th.

The 85.8 points per game the Jayhawks score are 25.8 more points than the Volunteers give up (60.0).

Kansas is 4-0 when scoring more than 60.0 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Kansas fared better when playing at home last season, putting up 78.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game in away games.

Defensively the Jayhawks played better at home last year, giving up 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 in away games.

When it comes to three-pointers, Kansas performed better when playing at home last season, making 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule