How to Watch Kansas vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) face the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.
Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks are shooting 55.1% from the field this season, 19.6 percentage points higher than the 35.5% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- Kansas is 4-1 when it shoots better than 35.5% from the field.
- The Jayhawks are the 76th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 119th.
- The 85.8 points per game the Jayhawks score are 25.8 more points than the Volunteers give up (60.0).
- Kansas is 4-0 when scoring more than 60.0 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Kansas fared better when playing at home last season, putting up 78.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Jayhawks played better at home last year, giving up 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 in away games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Kansas performed better when playing at home last season, making 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Kentucky
|W 89-84
|United Center
|11/20/2023
|Chaminade
|W 83-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Marquette
|L 73-59
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
