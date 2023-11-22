The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) face the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It tips at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

ESPN

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks are shooting 55.1% from the field this season, 19.6 percentage points higher than the 35.5% the Volunteers allow to opponents.

Kansas has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.5% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 118th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Jayhawks sit at 76th.

The Jayhawks record 25.8 more points per game (85.8) than the Volunteers allow (60.0).

When Kansas totals more than 60.0 points, it is 4-0.

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 43.1% from the field, 7% higher than the 36.1% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.

Tennessee has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.1% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers rank 217th.

The Volunteers' 76.4 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 66.0 the Jayhawks give up.

When Tennessee gives up fewer than 85.8 points, it is 4-1.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas put up 78.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 74.0 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 69.0.

In terms of three-pointers, Kansas fared better at home last year, draining 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.1.

At home, the Volunteers conceded 53.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 63.7.

Beyond the arc, Tennessee knocked down more treys away (7.8 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (33.0%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 Kentucky W 89-84 United Center 11/20/2023 Chaminade W 83-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/21/2023 Marquette L 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/22/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule