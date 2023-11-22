How to Watch Kansas vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) face the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It tips at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks are shooting 55.1% from the field this season, 19.6 percentage points higher than the 35.5% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- Kansas has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.5% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 118th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Jayhawks sit at 76th.
- The Jayhawks record 25.8 more points per game (85.8) than the Volunteers allow (60.0).
- When Kansas totals more than 60.0 points, it is 4-0.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers are shooting 43.1% from the field, 7% higher than the 36.1% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.
- Tennessee has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.1% from the field.
- The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers rank 217th.
- The Volunteers' 76.4 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 66.0 the Jayhawks give up.
- When Tennessee gives up fewer than 85.8 points, it is 4-1.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kansas put up 78.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 74.0 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 69.0.
- In terms of three-pointers, Kansas fared better at home last year, draining 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in road games.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.1.
- At home, the Volunteers conceded 53.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 63.7.
- Beyond the arc, Tennessee knocked down more treys away (7.8 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (33.0%).
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Kentucky
|W 89-84
|United Center
|11/20/2023
|Chaminade
|W 83-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Marquette
|L 73-59
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Wofford
|W 82-61
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/20/2023
|Syracuse
|W 73-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Purdue
|L 71-67
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Kansas
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
