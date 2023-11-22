How to Watch Kansas vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) play the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It tips at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Kansas Stats Insights
- This season, the Jayhawks have a 55.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 19.6% higher than the 35.5% of shots the Volunteers' opponents have made.
- Kansas has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.5% from the field.
- The Jayhawks are the 76th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers rank 119th.
- The Jayhawks put up 25.8 more points per game (85.8) than the Volunteers allow (60).
- Kansas has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 60 points.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers are shooting 43.1% from the field, 7% higher than the 36.1% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.
- Tennessee has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.1% from the field.
- The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 219th.
- The Volunteers average 10.4 more points per game (76.4) than the Jayhawks give up to opponents (66).
- When Tennessee gives up fewer than 85.8 points, it is 4-1.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Kansas fared better in home games last season, posting 78.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game in away games.
- The Jayhawks surrendered 67.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (69).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Kansas performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee put up more points at home (76.7 per game) than on the road (67.1) last season.
- At home, the Volunteers conceded 53.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 63.7.
- Tennessee drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than on the road (32.6%).
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Kentucky
|W 89-84
|United Center
|11/20/2023
|Chaminade
|W 83-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Marquette
|L 73-59
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Wofford
|W 82-61
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/20/2023
|Syracuse
|W 73-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Purdue
|L 71-67
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Kansas
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
