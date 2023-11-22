The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) take the court against the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on ESPN.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks make 55.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 19.6 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (35.5%).
  • Kansas has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35.5% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks are the 76th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 119th.
  • The 85.8 points per game the Jayhawks score are 25.8 more points than the Volunteers give up (60).
  • Kansas has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 60 points.

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, seven percentage points greater than the 36.1% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
  • This season, Tennessee has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 36.1% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jayhawks sit at 314th.
  • The Volunteers put up 10.4 more points per game (76.4) than the Jayhawks allow (66).
  • When Tennessee allows fewer than 85.8 points, it is 4-1.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Kansas put up 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did in away games (74).
  • The Jayhawks ceded 67.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (69).
  • Kansas made 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Tennessee put up 76.7 points per game last season, 9.6 more than it averaged away (67.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Volunteers conceded 10.4 fewer points per game at home (53.3) than on the road (63.7).
  • At home, Tennessee knocked down 7.6 triples per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33%) than away (32.6%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Kentucky W 89-84 United Center
11/20/2023 Chaminade W 83-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Marquette L 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Wofford W 82-61 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/20/2023 Syracuse W 73-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Purdue L 71-67 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Kansas - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason - Thompson-Boling Arena

