The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) take the court against the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on ESPN.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks make 55.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 19.6 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (35.5%).

Kansas has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35.5% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the 76th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 119th.

The 85.8 points per game the Jayhawks score are 25.8 more points than the Volunteers give up (60).

Kansas has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 60 points.

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, seven percentage points greater than the 36.1% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.

This season, Tennessee has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 36.1% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jayhawks sit at 314th.

The Volunteers put up 10.4 more points per game (76.4) than the Jayhawks allow (66).

When Tennessee allows fewer than 85.8 points, it is 4-1.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Kansas put up 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did in away games (74).

The Jayhawks ceded 67.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (69).

Kansas made 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Tennessee put up 76.7 points per game last season, 9.6 more than it averaged away (67.1).

In 2022-23, the Volunteers conceded 10.4 fewer points per game at home (53.3) than on the road (63.7).

At home, Tennessee knocked down 7.6 triples per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33%) than away (32.6%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 Kentucky W 89-84 United Center 11/20/2023 Chaminade W 83-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/21/2023 Marquette L 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/22/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule