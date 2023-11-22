How to Watch Kansas vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) take the court against the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on ESPN.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks make 55.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 19.6 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (35.5%).
- Kansas has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35.5% from the field.
- The Jayhawks are the 76th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 119th.
- The 85.8 points per game the Jayhawks score are 25.8 more points than the Volunteers give up (60).
- Kansas has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 60 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, seven percentage points greater than the 36.1% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
- This season, Tennessee has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 36.1% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jayhawks sit at 314th.
- The Volunteers put up 10.4 more points per game (76.4) than the Jayhawks allow (66).
- When Tennessee allows fewer than 85.8 points, it is 4-1.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Kansas put up 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did in away games (74).
- The Jayhawks ceded 67.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (69).
- Kansas made 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Tennessee put up 76.7 points per game last season, 9.6 more than it averaged away (67.1).
- In 2022-23, the Volunteers conceded 10.4 fewer points per game at home (53.3) than on the road (63.7).
- At home, Tennessee knocked down 7.6 triples per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33%) than away (32.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Kentucky
|W 89-84
|United Center
|11/20/2023
|Chaminade
|W 83-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Marquette
|L 73-59
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Wofford
|W 82-61
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/20/2023
|Syracuse
|W 73-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Purdue
|L 71-67
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Kansas
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.