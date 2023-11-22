Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 22
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-4) are heavy, 25.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 153.5.
Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bramlage Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kansas State
|-25.5
|153.5
Kansas State Betting Records & Stats
- In two games this season, Kansas State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 153.5 points.
- Kansas State has an average total of 157.0 in its contests this year, 3.5 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Wildcats are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Central Arkansas (3-1-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 25% more often than Kansas State (2-2-0) this year.
Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 153.5
|% of Games Over 153.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kansas State
|2
|50%
|79.8
|151.2
|77.2
|145
|147.5
|Central Arkansas
|1
|25%
|71.4
|151.2
|67.8
|145
|151.8
Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends
- The Wildcats put up 79.8 points per game, 12.0 more points than the 67.8 the Bears allow.
- When Kansas State scores more than 67.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 25.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kansas State
|2-2-0
|0-0
|3-1-0
|Central Arkansas
|3-1-0
|0-0
|1-3-0
Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas Home/Away Splits
|Kansas State
|Central Arkansas
|15-1
|Home Record
|6-8
|4-7
|Away Record
|2-13
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-10-0
|75.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.5
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.1
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-8-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
