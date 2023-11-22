The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-4) are heavy, 25.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 153.5.

Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas State -25.5 153.5

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Kansas State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 153.5 points.

Kansas State has an average total of 157.0 in its contests this year, 3.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Wildcats are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Central Arkansas (3-1-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 25% more often than Kansas State (2-2-0) this year.

Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 2 50% 79.8 151.2 77.2 145 147.5 Central Arkansas 1 25% 71.4 151.2 67.8 145 151.8

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

The Wildcats put up 79.8 points per game, 12.0 more points than the 67.8 the Bears allow.

When Kansas State scores more than 67.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 25.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 2-2-0 0-0 3-1-0 Central Arkansas 3-1-0 0-0 1-3-0

Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas Home/Away Splits

Kansas State Central Arkansas 15-1 Home Record 6-8 4-7 Away Record 2-13 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-10-0 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

