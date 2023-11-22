The Kansas State Wildcats (0-1) play the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Kansas State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas State Top Players (2022-23)

Markquis Nowell: 17.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 8.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 8.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Keyontae Johnson: 17.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Nae'Qwan Tomlin: 10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Desi Sills: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Cam Carter: 6.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Central Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)

Camren Hunter: 16.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Eddy Kayouloud: 15.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Masai Olowokere: 7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Collin Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Vincent Reeves: 6.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas State Rank Kansas State AVG Central Arkansas AVG Central Arkansas Rank 68th 76.2 Points Scored 72.9 148th 169th 69.9 Points Allowed 81.5 359th 210th 31.3 Rebounds 32.0 163rd 204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 200th 7.2 3pt Made 8.5 60th 8th 17.0 Assists 12.4 230th 311th 13.3 Turnovers 13.0 291st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.