Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Kansas State Wildcats (0-1) play the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Buy Tickets for Other Kansas State Games
Kansas State Top Players (2022-23)
- Markquis Nowell: 17.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 8.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keyontae Johnson: 17.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nae'Qwan Tomlin: 10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Desi Sills: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cam Carter: 6.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Central Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)
- Camren Hunter: 16.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Eddy Kayouloud: 15.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Masai Olowokere: 7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Collin Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Vincent Reeves: 6.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kansas State Rank
|Kansas State AVG
|Central Arkansas AVG
|Central Arkansas Rank
|68th
|76.2
|Points Scored
|72.9
|148th
|169th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|81.5
|359th
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|32.0
|163rd
|204th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|8th
|17.0
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|311th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|13.0
|291st
