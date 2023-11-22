Wednesday's game features the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-4) squaring off at Bramlage Coliseum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 88-62 victory for heavily favored Kansas State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 22.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 88, Central Arkansas 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas State (-25.8)

Kansas State (-25.8) Computer Predicted Total: 150.4

Kansas State is 2-2-0 against the spread, while Central Arkansas' ATS record this season is 3-1-0. The Wildcats have a 3-1-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bears have a record of 1-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +13 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.6 points per game. They're putting up 79.8 points per game to rank 106th in college basketball and are giving up 77.2 per outing to rank 297th in college basketball.

Kansas State records 34.4 rebounds per game (153rd in college basketball) while conceding 30.6 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.8 boards per game.

Kansas State connects on 9.2 three-pointers per game (63rd in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents (7.4).

The Wildcats average 93.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (201st in college basketball), and give up 90.4 points per 100 possessions (227th in college basketball).

Kansas State has committed two more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 15.8 (343rd in college basketball play) while forcing 13.8 (113th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.