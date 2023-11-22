The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-4) will be attempting to break a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Central Arkansas Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas State (-27.5) 155.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Kansas State (-26.5) 155.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas Betting Trends

  • Kansas State has won two games against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, three out of the Wildcats' four games have gone over the point total.
  • Central Arkansas has put together a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Games featuring the Bears have hit the over just once this year.

Kansas State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), Kansas State is 27th in the country. It is way below that, 64th, according to computer rankings.
  • The implied probability of Kansas State winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

