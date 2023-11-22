Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-4) will be attempting to break a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Central Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-27.5)
|155.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-26.5)
|155.5
|-10000
|+2500
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas Betting Trends
- Kansas State has won two games against the spread this season.
- So far this season, three out of the Wildcats' four games have gone over the point total.
- Central Arkansas has put together a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Games featuring the Bears have hit the over just once this year.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), Kansas State is 27th in the country. It is way below that, 64th, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Kansas State winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.