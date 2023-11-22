The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-4) will be attempting to break a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Central Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-27.5) 155.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-26.5) 155.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas Betting Trends

Kansas State has won two games against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Wildcats' four games have gone over the point total.

Central Arkansas has put together a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

Games featuring the Bears have hit the over just once this year.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), Kansas State is 27th in the country. It is way below that, 64th, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Kansas State winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

